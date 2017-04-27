If you plan on traveling to Las Vegas for the fifth annual Life Is Beautiful Festival next September, it might be a good idea to begin buying tickets as early as Thursday, when they go on sale.
The event, billed as an immersive celebration of music, art, food and ideas, is scheduled Sept. 22-24. Tickets go on sale at LifeisBeautiful.com starting Thursday at 11 a.m. MDT.
Featured artists include Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Blink-182, The xx, Kaskade and many more.
The event, returning for its fifth year, transforms downtown Las Vegas and draws fans from all over the world. The lineup also includes science educator Bill Nye and several top comedians.
"We could not be more excited about the amazing and diverse lineup of performers we have put together for our fans to enjoy this year," said Life Is Beautiful CEO Justin Weniger. "We are so proud that in our five years Life Is Beautiful has evolved into not only a distinctive three-day celebration, but a yearlong movement that promotes positivity, embraces diversity and inspires change."
Advance three-day ticket prices are $275 for general admission or $615 VIP passes, not including taxes and fees.