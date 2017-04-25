It seems amazing that a place near a major metropolitan area can qualify for dark-sky designation.
But that's exactly what Antelope Island State Park recently earned.
The popular Great Salt Lake island state park, west of Layton in Davis County, was recently awarded the title of International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.
According to the Division of Parks and Recreation, a park only receives this designation after IDA staff have reviewed the area and found it to possess "exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment."
"We are thrilled," said assistant park manager Wendy Wilson. "Dark skies are a valuable resource that is often overlooked, but critical to human health, scientific research, wildlife health and overall safety. We have a lot of support from the community with our efforts to attain this designation — particularly from Syracuse City and Davis County."
This marks the third Utah state park to receive the designation. Dead Horse Point and Goblin Valley earned their dark-sky designation last summer. More state parks are applying to join the growing list statewide, which includes Cedar Breaks National Monument and Canyonlands and Capitol Reef national parks. The city of Torrey near Capitol Reef is aiming to become Utah's first dark-sky designated community.
J. Scott Feierabend, the IDA executive director, said the designation of Antelope Island should help raise awareness.
"The recognition of Antelope Island State Park as an IDA International Dark Sky Park is another important achievement in raising the profile of light pollution and dark skies in the greater Salt Lake City area," Feierabend said. "Over a million city dwellers have access to naturally dark nighttime conditions on Antelope Island thanks to the efforts of park staff in promoting conservation of the resources through appropriate outdoor lighting."
Antelope Island will host a star party on April 29 with members of the Ogden Astronomical Society on hand to assist and set up telescopes.