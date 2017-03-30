There doesn't seem to be much left of Fort Deseret, a Utah historic site just south of the Millard County town of Hinckley on Utah Highway 257.
The fort, built in 1865 during the Blackhawk Indian War, was made of a mixture of mud and straw. Walking over an irrigation ditch and through the entrance, it's possible to see the crumbling walls and the materials used to build it.
Considering that the fort was constructed in 18 days by 98 men, it's amazing that even part of the structure is still standing.
According to Millard County Travel, the walls are 10 feet high, 3 feet by 9 feet thick at the base and 1 ½ feet thick at the top. The foundation is a lava base.
The Travel Council wrote that the fort was built when Pahvant Indians were stealing cattle from a nearby settlement and guards needed to be posted to protect livestock.
To get the construction completed as quickly as possible, Mormon leader Brigham Young established a contest, with the winners receiving a dinner and dance provided by the losers.
There is not a lot to see at the fort these days. The one remaining wall can be seen from the highway. There are a couple of historical markers that tell the story of the fort. And there is a picnic table and a couple of nice shade trees in the parking area.
Yet, for Wasatch Front travelers who may want to take "the back way" to St. George, Las Vegas or California by driving through Eureka, Delta, Milford and Minersville into Cedar City, this is a good stop for a break and to learn a bit about local history.
For information on this spot and other Millard County areas, visit www.millardcounty.com.