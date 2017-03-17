It is a cozier snowshoeing experience than you'll usually find on the nearby Forest Service trails. The trails are winding and narrow, weaving with the Nordic skiing trails (please don't snowshoe on or otherwise mess up the Nordic grooming). The routes are clearly marked with numbers to match the trail map (I got sidetracked gawking at Timp and took a wrong turn anyway), and you can mix and match them in accordance with your time and fitness level. The course is secluded from the Alpine ski area, so you aren't listening to lift motors or watching the downhill skiers and boarders whiz by. My favorite thing about the whole Sundance resort is that its infrastructure is less obtrusive than in most ski places. The buildings are wood cabins of low profile, and the views are dominated by the rocky peaks.