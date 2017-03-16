Millsite Reservoir near Ferron in Emery County offers good recreation choices.
There is a small state park campground that is near access to the Skyline Drive and ATV, four-wheeling and fishing high mountain lakes. An 18-hole golf course provides scenic holes and challenges and is seldom crowded. And the reservoir provides decent fishing and boating opportunities.
Repairs to the dam this year and probably into 2018 mean that Millsite Reservoir is being drawn down.
Keeping that in mind, Division of Wildlife Resources officials have approved a rule that increased the fish limit to 16 starting March 15.
"We want to allow anglers the opportunity to harvest as many fish as possible before construction begins at the reservoir," said Justin Hart, aquatics manager for the DWR's Southeastern Region. "Once the upgrades are completed, fish stocking will resume at Millsite so families can continue to enjoy the fishery."
The reservoir is being drawn down so the dam can be widened and repaired to meet new safety standards. Low water in the reservoir will result in a loss of fish.
The new limit will remain in effect until March 15, 2018, when the reservoir will be restocked.
The reservoir contains brown, cutthroat, rainbow, splake and tiger trout.