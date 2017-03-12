Cedar Breaks National Monument east of Parowan will celebrate its designation as the 16th International Dark Sky Park with a special event on Saturday.
The designation means there is little light pollution in the park area, allowing visitors to appreciate stars that seem to shine extra-bright without the "sky glow" that exists in more populated areas.
The public event begins at 7 p.m. with a short talk about the significance of this designation followed by telescope viewing until 10 p.m.
The night will conclude with star stories and laser-guided tours of the constellations by regional astronomy experts and National Park Service rangers.
The national monument will provide warm beverages and other indoor activities throughout the night.
Cedar Breaks is the first park in southwestern Utah to earn the prestigious International Dark Sky designation.