While walleye are found in many waters in Utah and are plentiful in some, they aren't the easiest fish to catch, especially for novices.
Those who want to learn how to land these good-eating fishing might want to consider attending a free walleye fishing seminar Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Department of Natural Resources Auditorium in Salt Lake City.
In addition to learning more about walleye and how to catch them, those who attend have a chance to win two guided walleye fishing trips to Starvation Reservoir. Other prizes will also be offered to those who attend in person.
The seminar will be broadcast live and can also be watched after the fact at https://youtu.be/nKenhVfeJYI.
Division of Wildlife Resources officials say topics that will be covered include swim bait techniques, jigging for walleye, the biology and status of walleye in Starvation Reservoir, walleye fishing at Starvation Reservoir, and illegal fish introductions and how they affect walleye.
The clinic is being sponsored by Rocky Mountain Anglers, Utah's Blue Ribbon Fisheries Advisory Council and the Division of Wildlife Resources.
For more information, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/pdf/walleye_seminar_2017.pdf or call the DWR at 801-538-4700.