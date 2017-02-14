Sandy — Can spring be far behind?

The 52nd annual Utah Sportsmen, Vacation and RV Show opens its four-day run Thursday at the South Town Expo Center.

While the emphasis is on recreation vehicles, the show also offers a chance to see outdoor toys such as ATVs or meet with vacation representatives from around the Intermountain area for tips on where to enjoy a vacation.

Show hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors or military and kids 12 and under free.

Tickets and other information are available online at www.greenband.com.

Special events include Dutch oven cooking, a fly tying theater, and dog agility demonstrations.

Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Scenes from the Utah Sportsmen's, Vacation & RV Show at the South Towne Expo Center Thursday February 12, 2015. It includes luxury motor homes, travel trailers, pop ups, campers and more. There will also be outdoor cooking demonstrations and fly tying demonstrations. The show runs daily through Sunday.
