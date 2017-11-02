FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, rapper Snoop Dogg takes part in the "Keynote Conversation with Snoop Dogg" at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Italian financial police said they stopped the rapper at the Lamezia Terme airport in Calabria on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015 with $422,000 in cash, well above the limit that can legally be transported across EU borders undeclared. The incident comes less than a week after Snoop Dogg was briefly stopped in Sweden on suspicion of drug use after a concert near Stockholm. (Jack Plunkett/Invision via AP, File)