“I wanted to cover my foundation and my upbringing … I was just trying to cover the things I first seen when I left Harlem High School. I’m seeing the streets, I’m seeing the buildings, the knowledge, also tapping into my natural roots and growing up on Lenox Ave., and growing up in the Bronx,” he said. “Seeing everything I seen, the trials and tribulations, just trying to pick it up there. It was hard, but it was beautiful that I could articulate it to music — everything from my love of New York to sports, and being a living, breathing epitome of a hustler, just grinding. And I wanted to show that. It’s my passion. So I’m just happy to be able to do it and get it off my chest, man. I didn’t go full-spectrum, but I got a couple particles of the spectrum.”