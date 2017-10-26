Grammy-winning pop band Maroon 5 announced Thursday its Red Pills Blue Tour, including a Sept. 7, 2018 stop at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Nov. 4 via Ticketmaster.com and VivintArena.com.
The band has had a dozen songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and has seen six of them go to No. 1 on the Top 40 chart. The Los Angeles-based group has sold more than 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. The video for their single “Sugar” has garnered more than 2 billion views.
Maroon 5’s sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” is due out Nov. 3, and features guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis. Three singles from the album, “What Lovers Do,” “Help Me Out,” and “Whiskey,” have already been released.
The first leg of the Red Pills Blue Tour will kick off May 30 in Tacoma, Wash. The Sept. 7 show in Salt Lake City starts the tour’s second leg. The band is currently scheduled to wrap its U.S. shows with back-to-back performances at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 14-15, 2018.
American Express Card members can purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public, beginning Monday, Oct. 30 at noon local time through Friday, Nov. 3, 10 p.m.
U.S. and Canadian fans who purchase tickets between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10 will be able to redeem a physical or digital copy of the “Red Pill Blues” album.