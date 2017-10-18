FILE - In this May 5, 2017 file photo, lead singer of The Tragically Hip Gord Downie salutes fans during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto. The widely revered lead singer died Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2017. He was 53. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP File)