“You asked, ‘Why even make a record?’ I’ll tell you why — you’re a storyteller,” Lewis continued. “This is pop music, popular music — it’s not classical, or jazz, where you just look at someone’s virtuosity, this is a participatory art. So your job, as the sort of ringleader of all this, is to call attention to whatever it is that’s going on at that moment right there. That’s it. You’re the ringleader of that night’s party. So, as such, you’re the storyteller. And as a storyteller, you need a new story every now and then. You just do. I mean, nobody really cares, but as long as we throw three songs in there that are new, we live for those three. That’s cool.”