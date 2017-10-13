They should have been off the list back in March. With any luck, they’ll come off on Monday night. The progeny and I had paused our road trip for lunch in Laramie, Wyo., when the news came that the show scheduled for that night at the Pepsi Center in Denver, among others, was postponed due to singer Anthony Kiedis’ laryngitis. Now we’re ready for Take 2. It’s a little bittersweet, as guitarist John Frusciante was my favorite Pep, and I’m not terribly enamored with his replacement, Josh Klinghoffer. Still, I’m guessing that if you’re at all an RHCP fan, you can’t not have fun at a show. Plus, “Dani California” is such a direct descendant of “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” hearing it live will almost — almost — give me a tiny taste of Petty after all.