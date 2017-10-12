“There are a lot of ways to use fantasy themes to communicate emotional or philosophical ideas,” he said. “This kind of heavy metal is served better by an appeal to the epic dissociation with the mundane because it’s heroic-sounding music. You have big power chord riffs, the pounding drums. I like to use fantasy even if the subtext is something I am feeling emotionally, or an idea I want to communicate philosophically, the aesthetic needs to have that for it to work.”