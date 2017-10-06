I never know. Growth or just random change. I love some of the old songs and “Dreaming” is the reason we still exist. It’s definitely the biggest song and it was the first one we did. The songs just change as life changes and moods change. I don’t love to say “growth” because it’s just life somewhere else at a different time. All of the atoms that collided in that day just made that song. The state of music is changing so rapidly. Back when we first released “Dreaming,” it came out on a blog and hit this hype machine. We had a label behind it. It just worked somehow. I don’t know how that happened or how things become huge out of nowhere. We released a song “Run with the Bulls” between the album and this new EP and we released it on our own. We were just kind of curious of how much clout we would have if we released something new after two years on our own. It’s hard, it’s not easy. Our fans like it, but it’s really hard to make a splash with all the noise going on in music. This EP, we got together with a label called Kobalt, they’re super awesome. We were a little more methodical with putting it out and trying to get it into people’s headphones. Now, the Spotify playlist is a thing. You’ve got to keep up with the times, it’s not easy.