“I think we just wanted to have it feel like a progression. It was never an intention to go and make the first record again, to make Part 2 of that. We wanted to push ourselves and try a few different things. We worked in different keys, we did some interesting things playing around with the vocals. Really, the songwriting, we just wanted to make it a bit more groovier, a bit more sexier, more darker,” Thatcher said. “The process went on probably a minute longer than we’d have hoped for, but we were pretty sensitive in terms of what we were gonna put on this record and what made sense in order to get it right. So we spent a lot of time writing, spent a lot of time writing in different places, getting inspiration from the locations — we went to Nashville, a lot of time we were in Brighton, our hometown, we did a lot of stuff in London, in Brussels, where we went to record. I think it was more about feeling like it was a step in our maturity had been added, that we were on to the next phase.”