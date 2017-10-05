Pop star P!nk‘s 2018 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour will include a May 9 stop at Vivint Smart Home arena, it was announced Thursday morning.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, though American Express Card members will have exclusive presale access between Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m.
The 40-date North American leg of the tour begins March 1 in Phoenix and will conclude in Los Angeles on June 2.
American and Canadian fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 will be able to redeem a physical copy of P!nk’s new album, “Beautiful Trauma,“ which is out Oct. 13 via RCA Records.
Since her debut in 2000, P!nk has sold over 42 million albums and 75 million singles. She has had 15 singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including four at No. 1. She has also won three Grammy awards.