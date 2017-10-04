Sacramento, Calif.-based alt-rock band CAKE’s scheduled concert tonight at the Eccles Theater has been postponed until Feb. 16, 2018.

The band’s originally scheduled follow-up show on Thursday was slated for the Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. In the wake of Sunday night’s mass shooting at a concert near the Mandalay Bay, however, the group made the decision to postpone that show, and, along with it, its SLC concert.

Tickets for the Oct. 4 show will still be valid at the Feb. 16 show. However, refunds are available for ticket-holders unable to attend the rescheduled date. Refund requests should be made by Friday, Oct. 27. For more information, please contact ArtTix at 801-355-2787 or visit any ArtTix box office location.

Article continues below
Related Article
New details emerge about Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock New details emerge about Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
What a macho, gun-packing Instagram star did when he was caught in the Las Vegas shooting What a macho, gun-packing Instagram star did when he was caught in the Las Vegas shooting
After Vegas shooting, Congress to hold off on gun silencer legislation — for now After Vegas shooting, Congress to hold off on gun silencer legislation — for now
Third Utahn dies in wake of Las Vegas massacre Third Utahn dies in wake of Las Vegas massacre

Tickets for the Feb. 16 date are available at www.Live-at-the-Eccles.com.

Comments