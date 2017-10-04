Sacramento, Calif.-based alt-rock band CAKE’s scheduled concert tonight at the Eccles Theater has been postponed until Feb. 16, 2018.
The band’s originally scheduled follow-up show on Thursday was slated for the Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. In the wake of Sunday night’s mass shooting at a concert near the Mandalay Bay, however, the group made the decision to postpone that show, and, along with it, its SLC concert.
Tickets for the Oct. 4 show will still be valid at the Feb. 16 show. However, refunds are available for ticket-holders unable to attend the rescheduled date. Refund requests should be made by Friday, Oct. 27. For more information, please contact ArtTix at 801-355-2787 or visit any ArtTix box office location.
Tickets for the Feb. 16 date are available at www.Live-at-the-Eccles.com.