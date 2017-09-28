“It’s crazy how time flies! I specifically remember doing that album not too long ago — it feels like it was just last summer. I can’t believe it’s been two years,” Ramirez told The Salt Lake Tribune in a phone interview. “But for us, we haven’t really thought — we’ve been on the road pretty constantly. So it’s cool to be able to sit back and reflect on how long it’s been since we were in the studio in reality, compared to what it feels like. It gives us some time to be like, ‘Oh, the music soundscape has changed.’ Our music is constantly evolving, so this time around we’ll probably play with some other different styles. I think our M.O. with music is just, ‘How can we move forward? How can we push the boundaries?’ You know?”