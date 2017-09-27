“Well usually, I go into it — I actually go into the place. I’ll sit on a rock or I will sit by a creek. It’s a little bit more than looking out the window, it’s actually being in it,” she said. “And then I sit with my violin — I play my violin every day, I have to practice, so to dispel the boredom of that, I do things like go outside with my violin and play. And what happens is I ask myself, ‘If my violin could describe what this landscape is, what would my violin say?’ That’s how I go about that. So then I really try to conjure up a melody or a feeling that might evoke what it is that I’m experiencing with the landscape.”