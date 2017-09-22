“I don’t know! I hope not! But we’re not making any plans anymore whatsoever. Right now, we’re pretty much booked out, and we have offers from all around the world, which is quite amazing after all these years. But, like I said, this is a band that still delivers a great show out there, and as long as we can do it and as long as we enjoy ourselves, we might be out there. But I have no idea. I definitely don’t want to do it until … I don’t know. No, no, no! I just don’t want to think about it!” he said. “All I can say is, if you can see what I see when I go out onstage, if you would see that, who is not having fun doing what we do? We really still enjoy doing what we’re doing. We enjoy a great live show, and going out there and giving fans all we’ve got. And as long as we can deliver the goods, it seems to be all right. But no predictions into the future! I really don’t know! In a way, it’s like getting older these days, it’s like with every tour, you’re moving into unknown territory, so to speak.”