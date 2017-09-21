In recalling the experience of being exposed to music he loved early on, he noted, “that feeling was so undeniably good, was so joyful, so righteous that you … can’t imagine not feeling that way again, and you quickly orient yourself towards that feeling. And I had to start finding a way to describe that feeling myself, or identify that feeling, and to me, it became sort of quickly described as this partying feeling, the feeling that you were celebrating life itself. And I think that, in a way, I found music to be a celebration, or even an amplification of the life force, like getting to feel alive in all the textures that it has to offer. … And trying to use that feeling as a foundation or almost as a fuel source to experience life, to use that good feeling as a way to have the strength to experience life, to not just get through life, but to revel in life. That seemed like maybe it could be a career! Ha! I don’t know! But I wanted to be in this state of mind as much as I could, and promoting this state of mind, and promoting this feeling, this euphoric kind of feeling. And I think anyone who’s a very young child to a much older person can understand that feeling as ‘partying’ — even if they don’t like partying or they think they don’t like partying, they understand what it’s meant to imply. It’s meant to imply an acknowledgment of goodness, of freeness, a feeling of being free, and a kind of undeniable feeling that even though life is very intense, it’s still worth living.”