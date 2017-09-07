“We just start writing and we follow the inspiration. … The most important thing is that we have to like the music, because we don’t write for others. We’re not afraid to evolve or do something that is not typically our style,” she said. “And we know that we can’t please everyone. So we know that with every record, there will be some fans that stay with us, there will be some fans who are interested in something else, there will be fans that will say, ‘Oh, I don’t like it anymore,’ there will be haters. But we don’t think about those people — we care about the core, and this is the band. The band has to be happy about the record, because we are the ones that are gonna play the songs live for years to come.”