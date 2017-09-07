“I’m hoping that will lead to, perhaps, ‘Well, let’s write a song,’ you know. So I’m always lobbying for that. But it’s really hard, ’cause not everybody wants to do it,” she said. “I think the thing is, what’s different now, which is hard, is that streaming and that kind of stuff has kind of ruined it for people. How do you find the money to make a record and release it and do everything, and then have Pandora give it away for free? How do you keep people from sharing it on the internet? You can’t. And that’s why everyone tours now, because you cannot make money making a record. Now, we never did before — we’ve been ripped off by pretty much every label we’ve ever been on. We still don’t have any money. But you want to at least make your investment back, you know? So it’s hard. It’s like, ‘Well, you should make new stuff because you like to write songs.’ Well, we’re older, maybe we don’t wanna write songs anymore, maybe we’re tired of writing, maybe we don’t have anything to say. But I think people would love it, and I think if we put our real energy into it, I think it would be a really cool thing. So I’m always lobbying for that, but I understand why it’s hard to get it done, ’cause why the [expletive] should we?”