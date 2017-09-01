1 of 24 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alec Pharo, center, takes in the music as The Roots marks the finale of the 2... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyrone Smith is joined by her granddaughter Mya Ruiz, left, and daughter Dako... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Friends gather for The Roots as they mark the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Paul Johnson lifts her daughter Enora, 3, as they enjoy a little down time be... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Roots marks the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) People enjoy The Roots as they mark the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Conce...