Thursday's concert featuring hip-hop/jazz collective (and Jimmy Fallon house band) The Roots marked the finale of the 2017 SLC Twilight Concert Series slate. 

And with the series annually running six figures in the red, and the Salt Lake City Council noncommittal about committing enough to its budget to account for the difference, some are preparing for the possibility that, after 30 seasons, Twilight's twilight may be here.

