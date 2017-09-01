“To me, it’s kind of the holy grail when you can take influence from all the records you’re listening to and really bottle it up but [still] make something that is you, that has a strong identity but moves across multiple genres,” Innis said. “One of my favorite tracks on the record that does that is ‘Loyal Like Sid and Nancy.’ Really, the root of that song is in hip-hop and dance music; it started out as more of an atonal kind of dance track. … One special part about working with Mark is … whenever he starts working on a piece of music, I feel like he always creates with the chord structure such a beautiful bed for melody. Once he took that atonal drop of what turned out to be ‘Loyal Like Sid and Nancy,’ his first reaction was making this classical, almost Bernard Herrmann-sort-of-sounding crescendo that ended up being the bridge of the song. It’s kind of a nontraditional song, it’s not really a proper verse-chorus-bridge-chorus formula. But once we had that song, it turned out to be a really pivotal piece of music on the record, and it really helped us shape other tracks.”