1 of 6 View Caption

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU music student Nadia Khristean in the Salt Lake Tribune studio in Salt Lake City... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU music student Nadia Khristean in the Salt Lake Tribune studio in Salt Lake City... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU music student Nadia Khristean in the Salt Lake Tribune studio in Salt Lake City... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU music student Nadia Khristean in the Salt Lake Tribune studio in Salt Lake City... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU music student Nadia Khristean in the Salt Lake Tribune studio in Salt Lake City... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU music student Nadia Khristean records a short video for her Instagram account i...