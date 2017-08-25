“The pageant thing molded me more than any other experience,” Whitney said. “It helped me as a performer overall. Being onstage and having a stage presence is big in the pageant world. You kind of have to market yourself to the judges. As a music artist, [marketing yourself] is your No. 1 job. Everything you do in music, you have to market yourself and be likable in the general population. It was a great way for me to refine my craft as an overall performer and an overall human being.”