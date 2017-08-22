Brooklyn-based Cuddle Magic opened the night, with four of the five members hitting the stage in overalls, looking as if they were either going to repair your car or do a Devo tribute. It’s unclear why the fifth member was overall-less, but it sort of foreshadowed the eclectic, not-quite-cohesive nature of the set. At times it was almost “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot”-era Wilco, then going off on a disjointed tangent with too-clever lyrics, like the ode to Kellyanne Conway.