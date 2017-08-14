1 of 10 View Caption

Bruce Springsteen performs at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1985. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed) American rock star Bruce Springsteen, at 35, pictured during his concert at London's Wembley Stadium, in July 1985. (AP Photo... In this file photo from Aug. 6, 1984, Bruce Springsteen is seen performing during a concert in the Meadowlands in New Jersey.... (Tribune file photo) Bruce Springsteen, 1996. (Tribune file photo) Bruce Springsteen in 1996 plays an acoustic set at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City. In this Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band perform "The Rising" off his new album of the same ... In this Sept. 28, 2007 file photo, Bruce Springsteen, left, and band member Steven Van Zandt get together between songs when ... Patti Scialfa, left, and Bruce Springsteen perform at the 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Fe... In this April 20, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band during their The River Tour 2... Singer Songwriter Bruce Springsteen departs after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony in the East Room ...