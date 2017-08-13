In this photo taken on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, Taiwanese actress Ou-yang Nana poses during an interview with The Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan. Nana may be the new ‘it girl,’ with a starring role in the next Jackie Chan movie, but she’s returning to her roots and first love: cello. The 17-year-old actress just released her second cello album, “Cello Loves Disney,” where she plays all the classic hits from her favorite fairy tales. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)