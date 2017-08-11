“I’ve been talking about doing a solo record for a long, long time, but finally it all came together. Over the course of the past year and a half or so I’ve finished the new songs; some of the songs on there have been around as long as, like, 15 years, and some for a handful of years, and then the rest of them are fairly new. So it kind of spans a bit of time,” she said. “But really, the album is very much me. It delves into a lot of serious topics, like religious zealotry and violence and guns, and then it goes to interpersonal relationships, and what’s love all about. So it’s very much the way that I explore life through music, but it’s produced in a way that’s different from Indigo Girls records. So I’m excited about it.”