1 of 8 View Caption

(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Guitarist Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold (shown performing at M&T Bank Stadium on W... (Photo courtesy Jeff Forney) Avenged Sevenfold (from left: guitarists Sinister Gates and Zacky Vengeance, vocalist M. Shadows... (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Vocalist M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold (shown at the Louder Than Life Festival on Saturda... (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Zacky Vengeance, left, said the differing guitar-playing styles of he and Avenged Sevenfo... (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Bassist Johnny Christ (shown at the Louder Than Life Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in... (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Brooks Wackerman, who had been the drummer for punk band Bad Religion from 2001-2015, lef... (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance, left, said that while he has never had an offi... (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Guitarist Zacky Vengeance said the members of Avenged Sevenfold are unfazed by the mixed re...