“Yeah, there is something to that. We do, every year, make it through Salt Lake. We do have a good group of fans there, and it’s fun for us to go there and play,” he said. “… Usana is such a nice venue. And even before that, Saltair. And even a few years back we did a couple nights at a club — I feel bad for not remembering the name — but we did a few nights to get warmed up. Salt Lake’s one of those cities where we could do a couple nights, where we don’t repeat songs and have fans that would like that and come out and support. But yeah, we always look forward to coming through there, and over the years it seems … it’s always enjoyable for us to roll through there. It’s a nice vibe.”