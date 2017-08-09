One of 12 children, Campbell left his native Arkansas and a life of farm work as a teenager in pursuit of music. He moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to join his uncle’s band and appear on his uncle’s radio show. By his early 20s, Campbell had formed his own group, the Western Wranglers, and moved to Los Angeles. He opened for The Doors and sang and played bass with The Beach Boys as a replacement for Brian Wilson, who in the mid-‘60s had retired from touring to concentrate on studio work. In 1966, Campbell played on The Beach Boys’ classic “Pet Sounds” album.