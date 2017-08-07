Just one example: In “Lies I Chose to Believe,” one of the breathtaking highlights of the night, Moreland sings, “Well I’ve gone and lost my faith in photographs/ Cursed those martyrs that mark my past/ And I long for a day when we’ll look back and laugh about all this. But good luck finding your peace of mind/ Being born into these brutal times/ And these days I don’t pray when I close my eyes/ I just bite my tongue a bit harder. ’Cause you were a lie I chose to believe.”