“These things that you just named causally would not have even been spoken of 50 years ago by a journalist in Utah. I just got chills! That’s amazing! I think sometimes that we forget that just the fact that this conversation is happening. … Now, does that mean what violence against women has stopped? That trafficking has stopped? That women get equal pay? No. But, those conversations aren’t secrets anymore,” Near said. “Some of those hard-fought battles are being undone as we speak by the current administration, and that, I think, has been very devastating to a lot of people — feeling like, ‘Oh my god, we worked so hard for this. It’s crumbling before our eyes.’ But things have crumbled before, and I think they will get built back up and maybe built better than they were built by us.”