It’s been perfect. I got kind of bummed at the fact that sometimes the studio process is interrupted with touring. But then it ends up being a good thing to get away from it and give it some time to see if when you come back you still feel something that you thought you did. It’s sort of a nice check, like, “Yeah, I’m so stoked on this song and now I don’t know if it’s working,” or the opposite when you’re like, “This might have been in the toss pile, but now I love it.”