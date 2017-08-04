The very first show I ever saw was a pure classic. I saw the Rolling Stones at the Coliseum in Phoenix in 1965 … ’64 maybe it was … ’65. They had no lighting, they just had their amps onstage. Back then, there was no arena production. None of that stuff existed. You didn’t have lighting, you didn’t have any of that stuff. It was just the band. Like in a bar. It was like seeing them in a bar. And it was Brian Jones and Bill Wyman, and they were doing their first album. And I’m way up in the rafters — this place holds 15,000 people — and these guys were the size of ants onstage, and it was the coolest thing I ever saw — to see the Stones in their element, as a bar band! I had no idea at that point what I was seeing. I wish I could go back and see that again. Even though, in high school, we were the local hot things in town, and we played at a local club called the VIP Club. So we opened for them, the Beach Boys, The Byrds, The Yardbirds, the Loving Spoonful, all these bands we opened for in a club that held a thousand people. So we got to see these guys up close and personal. The Yardbirds just blew everybody away. Jeff Beck at 20 years old, can you imagine how good he was? … Yeah, it was pretty amazing to see. Even to this day, I go, “Hey Jeff, do you remember playing in Phoenix in ’66, and there was a band that opened for you that played all of your songs before you? That was us!” And he goes, “Yeah! I remember you guys!”