It's the same show, it doesn't matter. Most of the shows we're doing this year are festivals, where there are over 100,000 people. And it's the same exact show. I personally … you get to a point where it used to be you had to tour, now it's at a point where you tour because you like to tour, because you want to tour. That gives us, also, the ability to pick where we want to play. Now, I would rather play my show in a theater, because it is so much more intense in a theater. When we do arenas, it's great, and maybe the tour after this we'll do arenas again. But the tour before this we did all arenas. Then we did just a whole series of theaters in the Midwest, just these little 3,000-seat theaters. I think the theater shows are 100 times more intense, because you can see details in the show — our show especially. It's not all pyro and stuff like that. Our show is much more detailed, where I want you to see Alice's face when he's in the guillotine, or I want you to see his face in the straitjacket, and really focus on what's going on lyrically and what's going on with Alice at that point. So it's a little more vaudeville, it's a little bit more like vaudeville.