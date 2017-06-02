"The Rite of Spring" doesn't shock contemporary audiences as much as it did when Igor Stravinsky unleashed it on the Parisian public 104 years ago. But it still has the power to bring listeners to the edge of their seats, as the Utah Symphony and music director Thierry Fischer showed Friday night in the first of two season-closing concerts. The conductor — who recently extended his contract through the 2021-22 season — built momentum patiently and didn't shy away from the work's prickly edges.