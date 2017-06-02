"The Rite of Spring" doesn't shock contemporary audiences as much as it did when Igor Stravinsky unleashed it on the Parisian public 104 years ago. But it still has the power to bring listeners to the edge of their seats, as the Utah Symphony and music director Thierry Fischer showed Friday night in the first of two season-closing concerts. The conductor — who recently extended his contract through the 2021-22 season — built momentum patiently and didn't shy away from the work's prickly edges.
The program also included Edgard Varèse's "Amériques," an urban tone poem that owes an obvious debt to "The Rite of Spring" but surpasses it in ferocity. A battalion of 16 percussionists, playing everything from tambourine to siren, gave new meaning to "wall of sound."
Violinist Simone Porter, born in Salt Lake City 20 years ago (but raised in Seattle), opened the evening with a graceful performance of Tchaikovsky's "Souvenir d'un lieu cher," allowing her 272-year-old violin to sing naturally.
Utah Symphony
Music of P.I. Tchaikovsky, Edgard Varèse and Igor Stravinsky.
With • Conductor Thierry Fischer and violinist Simone Porter
When • Reviewed Friday, May 26; repeats Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where • Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City
Running time • 2 hours, including intermission
Tickets • $26-$87; utahsymphony.org