"We played 75 to 85 dates last year. It became one of the most exciting things I've ever had an opportunity to do. It required me opening up in a way that I haven't done before — explaining where I was when I wrote this song, and between the audience and I, we might have this one thing in common. I just enjoyed it immensely," Sutherland said in a conference-call interview. "Certainly at the beginning, I doubt that anything ever made me that scared. For a variety of reasons, things happened, and it ended up becoming a whole new way for me to tell a story about something. That really is the driving force behind what excites me in working as an actor, as well. There was something about the excitement and the newness of it, and in many ways it's transferred over to the acting, as well. … It's kind of re-energized me in a creative way."