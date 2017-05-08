In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw kiss after a performance at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The country couple with movie star glamour has sold over 63 million albums in the U.S. between their two careers, has earned two Grammys for duets they sang together and has three children. This year, they are releasing their first-ever duet album together and started their third installment of their highly successful Soul2Soul World tour on April 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)