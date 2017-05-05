"I think something like 'Goose Snow Cone' is too obscure, because I know that nobody will understand because it's literally only a personal experience. That's a song that needs an explanation after the fact. That's kind of why I made a video that starred the actual cat — that had a different story, but still a story that was sad and conveyed the atmosphere of watching and waiting, and a nugget of anticipation," she said. "But in general, that's kind of a rule-breaker — there's not a chance anybody else is gonna know that, it's too much of an in-joke. And I would have replaced it if I could have thought of something else, but I just kept singing it and it became this sort of symbol for seeing a thing that makes you realize how homesick you are. If I'd been able to replace it with something I thought would be great and universal, I would have done it. After a while, time runs out and you're like, 'Well, I guess I'm stuck with it.' "