Joining Eckstein, MacQueen, Hall and Fischer were violinists Claude Halter, David Langr and David Porter, violists Roberta Zalkind and Whittney Thomas, cellist Anne Lee, bassist Jens Tenbroek, flutist Mercedes Smith, clarinetist Lee Livengood, bassoonist Leon Chodos, hornist Stephen Proser, trumpeter Jeff Luke and percussionist Eric Hopkins. Because the Utah Symphony was conducting trombone auditions back in Salt Lake City that week, the Detroit Symphony's David Binder stepped in. Also in the delegation were Canes Nicolas, a BLUME Haiti alumnus who is now a visiting assistant professor of music at Southern Utah University and served as Fischer's assistant conductor in Jacmel; Scott Harrison, executive director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, who instructed students in arts management; Salt Lake City luthier John Paul Lucas, who taught string-instrument repair; and Proser's 16-year-old daughter, Helena, who volunteered to teach English as a second language. "I told her, 'You have to find a job; if I'm working, so are you,' " the elder Proser said.