This photo provided by Jake Strang shows tents and a portable toilet set up for attendees for the Fyre Festival, Friday, April 28, 2017 in the Exuma islands, Bahamas. Organizers of the much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel. A statement cited "circumstances out of our control," for their inability to prepare the "physical infrastructure" for the event in the largely undeveloped Exumas. (Jake Strang via AP)