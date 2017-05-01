On the one hand, last year's massive summer hit, "Closer," a duet with Halsey, spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 100 and has nearly a billion — yes, with a "b" — streams on Spotify. On the other, one of their DJ heroes, Deadmau5, wrote of them on Twitter following a laughably ill-conceived "American Idol" appearance: "The only thing @TheChainsmokers and pop EDM have in common is probably cancer."