Four violists had their turn next, showing off every technical feat in contemporary composer Eric Wubbels' "IJVER." (The quartet's title, as explained in the program notes, comes from a Dutch word that has "connotations of zeal, ardor and determined effort in pursuit of a goal.") It might not be the sort of music you'd listen to in your car, but it was a fascinating 15 minutes. Utah Symphony principal violist Brant Bayless and section-mates Elizabeth Beilman, Joel Gibbs and Carl Johansen executed the work's demands with polish and flair.