Snoop may seem an unlikely guest for a festival where high-brow foodies come for $500-a-plate dinners to mingle with chefs like José Andrés and Daniel Boulud, but it's emblematic of the widening intersection between food and music that Snoop and other rappers and hip-hop stars are capitalizing on, where unlikely pairings form shows like VH1's "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" and rappers like 2 Chainz drop cookbooks along with their albums. Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, who served time in prison, recently came out with the cookbook "commissary kitchen: my infamous prison cookbook," which includes a recipe that mixes Ramen noodles and Doritos. You can even buy Rap Snacks, honey jalapeño potato chips with Fetty Wap's face on the bag.